Hundreds celebrate Christmas at Holy Name Cathedral's Midnight Mass

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Wednesday, December 25, 2024 11:33AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A message of acceptance and humanity at a special Christmas tradition.

Cardinal Blase Cupich addressed hundreds of people at Holy Name Cathedral at Midnight Mass.

On the day Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Cardinal Cupich spoke about the joy he hopes everyone experiences.

Rather than being afraid of our weaknesses and limitations, Cupich said to lean into these feelings and to let God in.

Cupich said one of the great contradictions in life is that we feel we can save ourselves by our own power, rather than God.

He says when we acknowledge our own weaknesses that's when forgiveness and tolerance can enter our hearts.

The cardinal also spoke about the serenity of peace and consolation that comes with having a relationship with Jesus: when we accept our humanity.

Cardinal Cupich said he prayed the world experiences joy and to not be afraid to believe that the meaning of today is too good to be true.

