Plainfield semi crash causes traffic backup on I-55

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi crash caused a traffic backup in the southwest suburbs on Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the semi crashed on Interstate 55 near Renwick Road in Plainfield around 4:30 p.m.

The truck, which hit a concrete median, was leaking fuel and blocked all three southbound lanes.

ISP said no injuries have been reported.

What caused the crash was not immediately clear.

Traffic was getting by on the left shoulder before all lanes reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.