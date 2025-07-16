24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Plainfield semi crash causes traffic backup on I-55

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 2:37AM
Illinois State Police said a Plainfield crash on I-55 caused lane closures near Renwick Road on Tuesday afternoon.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi crash caused a traffic backup in the southwest suburbs on Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the semi crashed on Interstate 55 near Renwick Road in Plainfield around 4:30 p.m.

The truck, which hit a concrete median, was leaking fuel and blocked all three southbound lanes.

ISP said no injuries have been reported.

What caused the crash was not immediately clear.

Traffic was getting by on the left shoulder before all lanes reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.

