Driver charged after police chase down tow truck, wanted for Chicago homicide, on I-55 in Channahon

Two people are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Channahon, Illinois, police said. I-55 traffic was temporarily blocked.

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver is facing charges after police chased down a wanted tow truck in the south suburbs on Friday afternoon, Illinois State Police said Saturday.

ISP said troopers responded to 147th and Halsted in Harvey just before 11:30 a.m. for a report about the truck fleeing.

ISP tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued to flee.

The Posen police chief told ABC7 the truck was heading through Posen near 147th and Western when the village's plate reader went off, detecting that the tow truck was wanted in a homicide out of Chicago.

Officers immediately began following the tow truck, but the driver would not pull over, the chief said. The driver continued on a ramp to 1-55.

Posen officers who had been following the tow truck saw a helicopter from another police department overhead and stopped their pursuit.

The truck finally crashed on southbound I-55 near Bluff Road.

There was a short standoff, and two people inside the truck were taken into custody, ISP said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in Channahon near Blodgett Road.

Chopper 7 was over a large police response in the south suburbs Friday.

ISP said Saturday that the Will County State's Attorney's Office approved Felony Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding charges against the male driver, whose identity has not yet been released.

Police did not immediately say which Chicago homicide the truck was wanted for.

Lanes were initially blocked, but traffic began moving in both directions just before 1:15 p.m. Traffic was still backed up at 1:30 p.m.

ISP said there is no threat to the community and no injuries were reported.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

