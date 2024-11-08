2 in custody after police chase down tow truck, wanted for Chicago homicide, on I-55: LIVE

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large police presence on Interstate 55 in the south suburbs on Friday afternoon.

The Posen police chief told ABC7 that a tow truck driver was driving through Posen near 147th and Western when the village's plate reader went off, detecting that the tow truck was wanted in a homicide out of Chicago.

Police immediately began following the tow truck, but the driver would not pull over, the chief said.

The driver continued on to the 147th Street ramp, leading to 1-55.

Posen officers who had been following the tow truck saw a helicopter from another police department overhead and stopped their pursuit.

Chopper 7 is over the scene in Channahon near Blodgett Road.

Lanes were initially blocked, but traffic began moving in both directions just before 1:15 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.