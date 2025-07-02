ICE agents in Midwest jurisdiction recently arresting more who have no prior criminal convictions

A Colombian man arrested in the Chicago Area of Responsibility reportedly died while in ICE custody: data

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump campaigned for president on the promise of mass deportations that targeted criminals -- and while United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested over 38,000 migrants with criminal convictions, new data show a recent shift toward also arresting those who have not been accused of crimes.

In the first four months of Trump's second term, data from the Deportation Data Project shows United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 4,775 people in the Chicago Area of Responsibility, which includes Illinois and five nearby states.

Of those arrested, 47% had prior criminal convictions, 35% had pending criminal charges, and just 18% of immigrant arrestees had no prior criminal charges or convictions.

On May 21, White House officials imposed a new arrest quota nationwide, demanding that ICE conduct at least 3,000 arrests a day.

From that point through June 11, ICE agents in the Midwest jurisdiction began arresting more people who have no prior criminal convictions or charges, the I-Team found.

During that time period, 1,147 people were arrested in the Chicago Area of Responsibility: 32% had prior criminal convictions, 32% also had pending criminal charges, and 36% had no prior criminal charges or convictions.

Since President Trump's second term inauguration day, data show more than half, or 51%, of the people arrested by ICE are still in active court proceedings to determine whether they can be removed, while 47% of the cases have ended with people removed from the U.S., either deported or voluntarily.

And in that time, a Colombian man arrested in the Chicago Area of Responsibility reportedly died while in ICE custody, the data show.

Brandon Lee and his colleagues at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights say this is exactly what they have warned migrant communities about for months.

"I don't think we were ever under the impression that he would run a targeted operation," Lee told the I-Team. "It is a situation that shows a degree to which Trump is trying to cause that fear and create these harsh environments for people in Chicago and across the country."

