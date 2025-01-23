IDF reservist concerned about safety as DePaul student after alleged hate crime attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Max Long is in Israel to attend services for two of his fallen IDF comrades. He told the ABC7 I-Team he has had to drop a class at DePaul University after a pro-Palestinian group handed out flyers that target him by name.

The "Behind Enemy Lines" flyer accuses the IDF soldier and DePaul student of genocide in a written challenge to their ban from campus. Long and another Jewish student, Michael Kaminsky, were attacked in early November by two masked men in what Chicago police have called a hate crime. Long is still dealing with the remnants of a concussion from that attack.

"I'm trying to work... with DePaul to understand what is the best way that we can build a plan to allow me to go back to school and not feel like I'm at risk," Long told the I-Team.

Behind Enemy Lines, the same group that provoked a skirmish with Chicago police outside of the Israeli Consulate during the Democratic National Convention, has been banned from the DePaul campus.

Without a clear plan from DePaul for his safety, Long says his education is undermined.

"I have no choice but to either go to class or fail. So I decided to drop the class that was only in person," Long said. "I can't feel safe walking through that space."

Long's attorney, Gerard Filitti, said the university is taking steps to resolve safety issues.

"We're still talking about the exact parameters, but they are taking active steps with their public safety officers," Filitti told the I-Team. "I think it's very important to know what the university knew about safety concerns on campus and how they took action or failed to take action."

Long, who was in Israel on October 7, 2023, said his outreach work was done to humanize soldiers. He learned of the ceasefire deal while back in Israel.

"Everyone here is cautiously hopeful," Long said.

He said he hopes to expand the outreach work of reserve IDF soldiers nationwide.

"We're calling them ambassadors, and we're actually sending those people around to different communities to share their story," Long said. "I'm hopeful that the university understands the severity of this... the attackers have not been caught."

Chicago police told the I-Team they are still investigating. DePaul and Behind Enemy Lines have not responded to requests for comment.