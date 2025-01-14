IL Speaker Welch downplays suggestion Chicago mayor does not have good relationship with state

But, Welch warns getting help from Springfield this year could be difficult, given state's financial crisis

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch has a warning for Mayor Brandon Johnson: getting help from Springfield this year could be an uphill battle.

ABC7 Chicago political reporter Craig Wall talked one-on-one with the speaker about what the state's financial crisis could mean for Chicago.

Welch spoke about policy, politics and personalities Monday as he settles into his fourth year as the leader of the Democrat super-majority in the House.

Welch is downplaying recent suggestions by Gov. JB Pritzker that Johnson does not have a good relationship with Springfield.

"I think the mayor and I have a good relationship; we're friends. We were friends before he became mayor and before I became speaker," Welch said.

But, that doesn't mean Mayor Johnson is necessarily going to get all the help from Springfield that he may think Chicago deserves.

Although, Johnson sounded hopeful last week.

"We have to remain tight and aligned to ensure that our values are front-and-center in every decision that we make," Johnson said.

"We're going into this budget season with a $3.1 billion, with a 'B,' projected deficit, and so lot of people are going to hear 'no,' a lot," Welch said.

Welch acknowledges Chicago is the state's economic engine. But, he says the mayor does not call him very often.

"When he calls me, I answer his call. When I call him, he answers my call. Does that happen as much as I would like it to? No, but I just chalk it up to him having a very big job, and he just doesn't have the time to call as much as he used to," Welch said.

Last year, Johnson demanded Springfield pay Chicago a billion dollars in educational money that he said Chicago is due. That fell flat.

Johnson's push for help with a new Bears stadium fell flat, as well.

So, will this year be any better?

"You know, that remains to be seen, and I certainly hope that the city lets us know what their asks are for the '25 session sooner than later, so that we can all work toward trying to collaborate and deliver some victories for the mayor to have," Welch said.

While Speaker Welch remains committed to working with Chicago, the state's own budget crisis may limit any financial help lawmakers can provide the city this spring.