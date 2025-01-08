Mayor Johnson responds to communication criticism from Gov. Pritzker: 'A very strong relationship'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responded Wednesday to some harsh criticism from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said the mayor has not done a good job of communicating with him or lawmakers in Springfield.

Mayor Johnson cut the ribbon at a mental health clinic Wednesday, and he is trying to cut through what he suggested was misinformation about his relationship with Governor Pritzker.

"We have enjoyed a very strong relationship that have allowed us to respond to the crises of unhoused, to new arrivals, to the DNC and many other challenges that we have faced," Johnson said.

On Tuesday, Pritzker said he's only talked to the mayor maybe five times since Johnson took office, and that Johnson doesn't have a very good relationship with Springfield.

Johnson avoided responding to that criticism, turning the other cheek.

This idea of my relationships in Springfield, I will just say that they predate my time as mayor. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

"And then as far as with the governor as well, look, I actually think the governor has an incredible heart," Johnson said. "He's got a great sense of humor."

Johnson pointed to a long-standing relationship Senate President Don Harmon, a political mentor, and personal relationships with other lawmakers.

The governor on Wednesday said he's ready to work with Chicago this legislative session.

"Chicago is hugely important to the state, hugely important to the state's economy," Pritzker said. "And so as I have every year, I look at what the needs are for the city of Chicago, the people of Chicago, the businesses in the city and in the surrounding area."

"And yes, we're going to continue to work hard to ensure that the people of Chicago and our interests are protected."

With the mayor and the governor sticking to political pleasantries Wednesday, it could be a sign that the two leaders want to focus more on what needs to get done this spring, and not so much on what's been said and done in the past.