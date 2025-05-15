IL state lawmakers to address $771M public transit funding shortfall

The RTA says at least four of eight CTA train lines would be reduced or eliminated next year if the shortfall is not fixed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State transportation leaders are giving an update this morning on how transit negotiations are going.

Illinois lawmakers have until the end of the month to address a $771 million shortfall.

Without it, public transit agencies in the Chicago area and across the state will face major cuts.

The Regional Transportation Authority said it would be a "death spiral" if state lawmakers don't figure things out.

Massive cuts could start as soon as June.

Pace and bus service would also be affected.

Metra faces a 40% reduction in service if left unaddressed.

People could experience increased commute times by May 31, whether its driving or taking public transit.

Thousands of transit workers are also facing potential job losses.

Senate Transportation Chair Ram Villivalam and Assistant Majority Leader Marcus C. Evans, Jr. will provide an update at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

