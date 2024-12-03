Univeristy of Illinois assistant coach Dana Dimel dies at 62

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- Long-time college football coach Dana Dimel died on Tuesday, his family said.

"Today is a difficult day for college football and our Illini famILLy," University of Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema said. "He affected the lives of countless coaches, players, and staff members for more than three decades in college football."

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Houston, TX. AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Dimel, originally from Columbus, Ohio, graduated from Kansas State in 1986.

He played All-American offensive tackle for Kansas.

Dimel then signed with the Minnesota Vikings and attended training camp in 1987 before starting his coaching career.

He also coached in Wyoming and Texas.

Overall, in his 32 seasons as a head or assistant coach, Dimel mentored 37 players who went on to play in the NFL, according to press release.

Dimel was 62 years old. He is survived by his wife, Julie, and children, Winston and Josey.

