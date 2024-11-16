State asks for stay of federal judge's ruling to strike down Illinois assault weapons ban

A ruling from a federal judge could impact Illinois gun laws. The judge ruled that the Illinois assault weapons ban is unconstitutional.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a new motion Friday in the fight over Illinois' assault weapons ban.

Last week, a downstate federal judge ruled that the ban is unconstitutional.

Now the state is asking for a stay of that decision, pending their appeal.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul writing in that motion, that the court's decision is "badly flawed."

Raoul went on to say that if the ruling is allowed to take effect, it will "work serious and lasting damage to public safety within Illinois."