24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Controversial Peoples Gas Pipe Replacement Program can move forward with safety monitoring: ICC

IL Commerce Commission halted program years ago because of high cost concerns, fears cost overruns would be passed onto consumers

Jason Knowles Image
ByJason Knowles WLS logo
Thursday, February 20, 2025 6:38PM
Ruling expected on controversial Peoples Gas Pipe Replacement Program
A ruling is expected Thursday on the controversial Peoples Gas Pipe Replacement Program.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A controversial pipeline replacement program was approved to move forward Thursday.

The Illinois Commerce Commission halted the Peoples Gas Pipe Replacement Program two years ago because of high cost concerns and fears that cost overruns would be passed onto consumers.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A ruling Thursday determined the program will move forward with safety monitoring.

Peoples Gas says some pipes in Chicago date back to the 1800s, and need to be replaced.

They estimated the current cost of the project to be $10.5 billion.

The ABC7 I-Team has been covering the story for years, including how it could affect consumers' gas bills.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW