Illinois Congressman recalls Jan. 6 attack 4 years later as local defendants seek pardons from Trump

Trump has promised sweeping pardons for the convicted insurrectionists he has repeatedly referred to as patriots.

Trump has promised sweeping pardons for the convicted insurrectionists he has repeatedly referred to as patriots.

Trump has promised sweeping pardons for the convicted insurrectionists he has repeatedly referred to as patriots.

Trump has promised sweeping pardons for the convicted insurrectionists he has repeatedly referred to as patriots.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Historically, the date presidential elections are certified are mundane. That is, until four years ago, when it meant certifying a loss that the 45th president falsely claims did not happen.

It is an image now burned into American history: Thousands of armed, flag-wielding Donald Trump supporters swarming and scaling the scaffolding of the United States Capitol, beckoned there by the then-president.

As the mob shattered the windows and stormed the halls of Congress, U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider hid with colleagues on the gallery floor, readying a gas mask.

Four years to the day, Congress passed through steel security gates and returned to session Monday to again execute that exact same process. This time, it was to certify President-elect Trump's return to the White House.

"We always need to remember this day for the fragility of our democracy," Rep. Schneider, D-Illinois, told the I-Team.

In the largest investigation in Department of Justice history, nearly 1600 Americans have been convicted of crimes connected to the Capitol insurrection. More than 600 have faced charges for assault or interfering with law enforcement; 53 of those charged traveled to the Capitol from Illinois.

Trump himself faced federal charges for conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

With his 2024 reelection now certified by the candidate he defeated and the federal charges brought against the former president dropped, Trump has promised sweeping pardons for the convicted insurrectionists he has repeatedly referred to as patriots.

Gil Soffer, a former federal prosecutor and ABC7's chief legal analyst, explained what that could mean.

"The pardons, they don't expunge the record. They don't make it as if people who have already been convicted were never convicted, but it restores their civil liberties. As to the vast number of people who could still be charged if he, if he offers a walk, a broad pardon, they can never be charged," Soffer told the I-Team.

There are dozens of Illinois defendants, convicted of January 6-related crimes, hoping for pardons. Some who have not been charged yet are hoping the DOJ will drop their case altogether.