Illinois Craft Beer Week 2025 features more than 80 local breweries

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 5:19PM
Illinois Craft Beer Week 2025 kicks off Friday
More Brewing Company is located in Bartlett, Villa Park and Huntley.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Craft Beer Week 2025 kicks off on Friday.

The annual event celebrates all of the ales brewed in the Land of Lincoln.

The craft beer industry has exploded in recent years, with so many small businesses getting into the game.

David Ziebell is the head brewer at More Brewing Company. They have locations in Villa Park, Huntley and Bartlett.

The 2025 Summer Passport program is back for fans. Those who visit a certain amount of locations could win gift cards.

To see all the events happening, click here.

