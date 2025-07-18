Wildlife experts investigating massive Plano fish die off in housing development pond

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, or IDNR, is investigating a massive Plano, Illinois fish die off at the Lakewood Springs development.

PLANO, Ill. (WLS) -- Wildlife experts are meeting Friday in far west suburban Plano to figure out what caused a massive fish kill.

The fish died in a pond in the Lakewood Springs housing development.

Video shows dozens of dead fish floating on the top of the pond.

Plano's mayor said the homeowners association is responsible for clean-up.

The HOA, whose property management company is Foster Premier, says it's investigating.

Plano has also been in contact with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

A private lake management company, Solitude Lake Management, is also involved in the investigation, the mayor said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.