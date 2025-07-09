Neighbors complain about bad smell near South Side factory

The facility processes vegetable and soybean oil to make ingredients for livestock feed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Neighbors say it smells in their South Side community, and they're blaming a nearby Chicago factory.

Community members have complained to local leaders of a smell coming near Pullman Innovations, a factory near 100th and Torrence.

10th Ward Alderman Peter Chico was expected to share what his plan is to address the foul smell on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Department of Public Health issued the following statement:

"CDPH has been working to address community concerns related to Pullman Innovations for many years, including meeting with the alderman's office, conducting routine and complaint inspections, and issuing violations when applicable.

However, CDPH recognizes that prevention is key and has also been working with the facility to determine what new odor-reducing control equipment can be used and with other relevant departments and agencies at the local, state and federal levels.

During inspections and during the permit process, CDPH educates regulated businesses to ensure they understand expectations and make corrections in a timely manner, as appropriate.

Regardless of any prior citations, when CDPH receives a complaint of an alleged violation under any section of the municipal code that we are authorized to enforce, we send an environmental inspector to the site to investigate.

If the inspector arrives on site and witnesses facts to support a new violation under the municipal code, the inspector will issue a citation.

CDPH has issued numerous notices of code violations and has brought many to hearing before the Department of Administrative Hearings.

At a hearing before the Department of Administrative Hearings, CDPH bears the burden of proof that an alleged violation occurred on the date and at the time specified on the notice of violation."