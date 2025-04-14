24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Illinois Department of Revenue expands hours for tax help hotline

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 14, 2025 9:24AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is tax deadline day.

The Illinois Department of Revenue's taxpayer assistance numbers are available for residents to call for tax-related inquiries without having to wait for an agent.

The call center is expanding their hours Monday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.. and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To receive assistance, taxpayers can call 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336. Free language assistance for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) individuals is available.

For more information, visit https://tax.illinois.gov/research/press-releases-archive/press-release.31126.html.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW