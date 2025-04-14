Illinois Department of Revenue expands hours for tax help hotline

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is tax deadline day.

The Illinois Department of Revenue's taxpayer assistance numbers are available for residents to call for tax-related inquiries without having to wait for an agent.

The call center is expanding their hours Monday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.. and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To receive assistance, taxpayers can call 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336. Free language assistance for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) individuals is available.

For more information, visit https://tax.illinois.gov/research/press-releases-archive/press-release.31126.html.

