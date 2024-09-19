Illinois DMV hours changing to serve higher morning demand | See full list

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 9:33PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said hours at Illinois DMV locations are changing starting next week.

The changes come to serve higher customer demand in the mornings, Giannoulias said.

Starting Monday, locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., a half hour earlier than previously. Any DMVs that are open Saturdays will also change their hours from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Senior facilities in Addison, Bridgeview, Evanston, Calumet Park and Westchester will not change hours; they will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to see the full list of DMV facilities and their new hours.

