Gov. Pritzker expected to announce run for 3rd term this week, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will hold a news conference on Thursday, sources told ABC7.

Pritzker is expected to announce a run for a third term as governor, sources said.

Over the past couple of months, there has been a lot of speculation over whether the governor might run for president.

Last month, Pritzker told ABC7 he would make his decision by July in an exclusive interview with ABC7's Craig Wall.

"I know you'd like me to make an announcement here on your interview, but I must say that you know my No. 1 priority is making sure that we've steadied the shift for the state of Illinois," Pritzker previously said.

