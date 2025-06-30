Gov. JB Pritzker narrowing down list of potential running mates for 3rd term bid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is narrowing down his list for potential running mates as he gets ready to kickstart his campaign for a third term.

On Monday, Pritzker already talked about a short list of candidates.

Voters typically do not give a lot of weight to the candidate for lieutenant governor when voting for the top of the ticket. But who Pritzker picks for a running mate for his third campaign for governor has additional intrigue because of the possibility he could run for president in two years.

Pritzker signed a number of education-related bills on Monday, but who signs on to be his running mate, as he revs up his reelection bid, will be one of his next big decisions.

"Look, the number one qualification is, can you do the job of being governor? Because if you're lieutenant governor, that may come to you," Pritzker said.

Pritzker, who announced he was running for a third term just last week, said he also wants a lieutenant governor who has a heart for all of Illinois.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton's decision to run for Senate opened the door for Pritzker to pick a new running mate.

The potential candidates include Pritzker's former Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, current Deputy Governor Andy Manar, House Assistant Majority Leader Jehan Gorden Booth and Illinois Democratic Party Chair Lisa Hernandez.

"Terrific people recommended to me a number of, just, excellent candidates to choose from," Pritzker said.

But how much might diversity on the ticket factor into Pritzker's decision? And would his potential presidential ambitions influence the choice?

"In the Democratic Party, you always have to look at diversity, especially racial and ethnic diversity. And I can't imagine a white male candidate running for president without having some of that diversity in terms of his administration, in terms of his current running mate in Illinois," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

"Well, I think beyond just diversity, I think it's important to have someone with perhaps different lived experience and skill set. I think good leaders want to surround themselves with people who broaden their perspective and not just echo it," said The Strategy Group Democratic Strategist Aviva Bowen.

The vetting process, according to sources, includes researching the backgrounds of potential candidates for things they have publicly said and policy positions they have taken.

There will also be multiple interviews with high-level administration officials, including the governor.

A number of political observers said privately that they believe Mitchell, who is currently a vice president at the University of Chicago, is the front runner.

The vetting process is already well underway for those candidates meeting the governor's requirements.

"The ones, at least, that are on my short list meet all those standards," Pritzker said.

Insiders told ABC7 that the governor has already had conversations with some candidates and a decision on his next running mate is expected to be announced soon.