Gov. Pritzker announces re-election campaign for 3rd term: 'Let's keep Illinois moving forward'

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a run for third term at a news conference on Thursday, sources told ABC7.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a run for third term at a news conference on Thursday, sources told ABC7.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a run for third term at a news conference on Thursday, sources told ABC7.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a run for third term at a news conference on Thursday, sources told ABC7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker has announced he will run for re-election on Thursday.

Over the past couple of months, there has been a lot of speculation over whether the governor might run for president.

Last month, Pritzker told ABC7 he would make his decision by July in an exclusive interview with ABC7's Craig Wall.

On Thursday, Pritzker announces his new campaign in a video titled "Keep Illinois Moving Forward."

"I'm running for re-election to protect our progress and continue solving the problems we face. I love this state, and it's the honor of my life to serve as your Governor - to help lead through the most challenging of times and celebrate the most joyful ones together. I'm ready for the fight ahead. So, whether you're at the center of Illinois, or anywhere else, join me, let's keep Illinois moving forward," Pritzker said.

ABC7 first reported on the announcement on Tuesday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Gov. Pritzker expected to announce run for 3rd term this week, sources say

Pritzker's next campaign will include a new running mate. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is stepping down to run for Senate.

"The biggest issue is if he were to run for president and win, who would be the best position to replace him?" ABC7 Chicago political analyst Laura Washington said. "I think he believes that he is a stronger governor than he's ever been. He's got a record to run on. And if he does want to run for president, he's in a better position to do that from the governor's office."

If he wins a third term, Pritzker must govern as he keeps on eye on the White House.

"He can speak against Republicans with greater strength and greater reach if he's a sitting governor, to discuss priorities that are important for him and also the Democratic Party," former Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said.

Pritzker has positioned himself as a leading Democratic voice against President Donald Trump.

He is the first Illinois governor since the late former Republican Gov. Jim Thompson to seek a third consecutive term.

So far, the only known Republican who announced he is challenging Pritzker is DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.