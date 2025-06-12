The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Gov. Pritzker to testify on sanctuary law in DC in front of Republican-led committee

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is in Washington preparing to testify in front of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on the state's sanctuary law.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is set to face tough questions about Illinois' sanctuary law from a Republican-led committee in Congress on Thursday.

Pritzker's testimony comes as the Trump administration has stepped up immigration enforcement efforts, which has led to significant backlash in Chicago and elsewhere.

Pritzker has been in Washington since Sunday.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is a member of the committee. He calls the hearing a Republican-led distraction.

"Let's just be very clear: The reason why they're focused on this hearing is they don't want to talk about what my constituents really care about, which is what they call the big, beautiful bill, and what we call the large, lousy law," said Democrat Krishnamoorthi, who represents Chicago and northwest suburbs.

Three months ago, Mayor Brandon Johnson testified before the same committee investigating sanctuary cities.

Pritzker is expected to face a similar grilling.

The timing of Pritzker's congressional testimony, barely a week after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions in Chicago and amid rising tensions over immigration enforcement, could add some additional volatility to the hearing, which the governor talked about last week.

In addition to Gov. Pritzker, his counterparts from New York and Minnesota will also be testifying Thursday.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. CT and last most of the day.

