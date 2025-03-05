Mayor Brandon Johnson set to testify in DC at sanctuary city hearing

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington, DC where he will testify before for a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary cities Wednesday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington, DC where he will testify before for a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary cities Wednesday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington, DC where he will testify before for a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary cities Wednesday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington, DC where he will testify before for a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary cities Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington D.C. where he is expected to testify before a congressional committee on Chicago's sanctuary city policy.

He and the mayors of New York City, Denver and Boston face tough questions over sanctuary city policies from Republican lawmakers.

Ahead of the hearing, sources say Johnson hired a DC law firm that specializes in preparing people for congressional hearings.

The House Oversight Committee is made up of both Republicans and Democrats who will take turns asking questions to the four mayors.

Sanctuary city laws have been put on the spotlight because they limit local police from cooperating with ICE on immigration matters.

President Donald Trump and his allies have made it clear that cities that embrace sanctuary laws will be targeted by immigration enforcement.

Johnson has repeatedly defended Chicago's welcoming ordinance.

Political Analyst Laura Washington describes what we can expect today.

"He is going to have to balance his argument that he wants to be humane and just to provide support for immigrants at a very pivotal time with the idea that some of these immigrants are committing crimes and need to go and that is going to be a very difficult balancing act," political analyst Laura Washington said.

Wednesday's hearing begins at 9 a.m. and could last all day.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funding from states and cities that support sanctuary polices.

