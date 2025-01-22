Governor JB Pritzker reports for jury duty in Chicago

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reported for jury duty Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, his office said.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reported for jury duty Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, his office said.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reported for jury duty Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, his office said.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reported for jury duty Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, his office said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governors, they're just like us.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reported for jury duty on Wednesday.

Pritzker posted a video on social media, saying it was an honor to join in on the democratic process as a potential juror.

He reported to the court house at 26th and California in Chicago.

Pritzker thanked everyone who showed up for jury duty on a cold January day.

The governor's officer shared the following statement:

"Today, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was summoned to jury duty at George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse. As instructed, he arrived prior to 9 a.m. The Governor sat with other potential jurors for a several hours while waiting for the selection process to commence. The Governor was not selected as a juror and was dismissed this afternoon."

