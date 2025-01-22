Governor JB Pritzker reports for jury duty in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governors, they're just like us.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reported for jury duty on Wednesday.
Pritzker posted a video on social media, saying it was an honor to join in on the democratic process as a potential juror.
He reported to the court house at 26th and California in Chicago.
Pritzker thanked everyone who showed up for jury duty on a cold January day.
The governor's officer shared the following statement:
"Today, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was summoned to jury duty at George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse. As instructed, he arrived prior to 9 a.m. The Governor sat with other potential jurors for a several hours while waiting for the selection process to commence. The Governor was not selected as a juror and was dismissed this afternoon."