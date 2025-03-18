Illinois House committee passes bill for student-athletes hoping to play club, school sports

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Illinois high school athletes have been ruled ineligible for their seasons because of their participation in a sport outside of the high school.

A group of state lawmakers is now trying to change that rule.

High school junior Libby Magnone has been playing soccer since she was 3 years old. But Monday night was the first game she's gotten to play with her school, Carmel Catholic.

That's because she was ruled ineligible the last two seasons because she played in club soccer tournaments that attracted college recruiters. She spoke before the House Education Committee last week, hoping to change that rule.

"Really not a lot of coaches come to see you play at the high school. So going to those big events, which is what made me ineligible, those are where you're going to get scouted," Magnone said.

Naperville-area state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr is sponsoring a bill that would allow student-athletes to play both club and high school sports during the same season. She says she's heard from constituents from a number of different sports, from cross country to soccer to volleyball.

"Just seeing, learning more about it, it became clear how absurd these rules were," said Yang Rohr, a Democrat who represents the 41st District.

The Illinois High School Association enforces the rule, and strongly opposes changing it to allow athletes like Magnone to play club and high school sports at the same time.

In a statement, they say, "If it were to pass, for-profit travel sports would quickly become a year-round business, essentially limiting sports participation only to those who can afford it."

Joe Trost runs a large high school soccer tournament.

"Is this to benefit kids or is this about adults not able to work together and trying to control something? I tend to think it's the latter," Trost said.

Magnone said she needs to play where she has the best chance to be seen by college coaches.

And, for sports like soccer, that's at the club level.

"It's a little odd the best players in Illinois who want to play in college can't play for the high school team," Magnone said.

The so-called "right to play" bill has already passed a House committee easily.

It is expected to go before the full House in the next week or so.