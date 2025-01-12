24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

High school sweethearts win $2.66M using Illinois Lottery app: 'It's time for you to retire'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 12, 2025 1:29PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois couple is planning to retire after winning more than $2 million.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The couple, who wished to be anonymous, was watching TV when the husband opened the Illinois Lottery app and played the Fast Play Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game.

Next thing, he won the $2,661,339 jackpot.

"When I realized I won the jackpot, my jaw dropped and I gasped. My wife looked at me and asked, 'Are you okay? What's wrong?'," shared the winner. "I told her we hit the jackpot. She simply said 'Yeah, right,' but then I showed her my phone as the prize amount popped up on the screen - she couldn't believe it. We are still both in shock and disbelief!"

The couple said they are high school sweethearts and have been married for 36 years.

His wife shared that she is excited to retire and spend more with their children and grandkids.

An Illinois couple takes a celebratory photo after cashing in on a winning Illinois Lottery jackpot ticket worth a cool $2.66 million.
An Illinois couple takes a celebratory photo after cashing in on a winning Illinois Lottery jackpot ticket worth a cool $2.66 million.
Illinois Lottery
Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW