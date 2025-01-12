High school sweethearts win $2.66M using Illinois Lottery app: 'It's time for you to retire'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois couple is planning to retire after winning more than $2 million.

The couple, who wished to be anonymous, was watching TV when the husband opened the Illinois Lottery app and played the Fast Play Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game.

Next thing, he won the $2,661,339 jackpot.

"When I realized I won the jackpot, my jaw dropped and I gasped. My wife looked at me and asked, 'Are you okay? What's wrong?'," shared the winner. "I told her we hit the jackpot. She simply said 'Yeah, right,' but then I showed her my phone as the prize amount popped up on the screen - she couldn't believe it. We are still both in shock and disbelief!"

The couple said they are high school sweethearts and have been married for 36 years.

His wife shared that she is excited to retire and spend more with their children and grandkids.