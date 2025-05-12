'Karina's Law' goes into effect in Illinois, son of domestic violence victim speaks out | EXCLUSIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Mother's Day, a new law that aims to protect survivors of domestic abuse goes into effect.

"Karina's Law" is named after Karina Gonzalez, a mother who was killed during a domestic violence incident in Little Village.

Her son, Manny Alvarez, spoke exclusively with ABC7 about what this moment means for his family.

"I've learned to kind of accept reality," Alvarez said.

It's a difficult reality to know he won't hear his mother's laughs again.

"I have learned to love the thing that I hate the most, which is what happened that night," Alvarez said. "My mother's name is going to save one person, and even if it's only one person, it's one person that doesn't have to be mourned and at a funeral that no one expected."

The name of Karina Gonzalez will now be one that changes lives.

Officially in effect Sunday, on Mother's Day, is "Karina's Law," a law meant to help protect victims of domestic abuse in Illinois.

"Her name now outlives my dad's name," Alvarez said.

Gonzalez's son was there the night his mother was killed in 2023. He said the last thing he told her was goodnight. Just moments after, police said his father allegedly shot and killed both his mom and his 15-year-old sister, Daniela. She's someone Alvarez described as a bubbly soul.

"I think ideally at 15 you should be worrying about the drama in high school, and you know when your paper is due, not if your dad's going to hurt your mom," Alvarez said.

The new law requires guns to be removed from an accused abuser's home after a victim is granted an order of protection in a domestic violence case.

The presence of a gun in the home increases the risk of homicide for women by 500%, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Alvarez said it's for these reasons he's deciding what kind of man he wants to be. He said the cycle of abuse ends with him.

"What happened with my mom and dad, that's the last time we ever have to talk about domestic violence and abuse, and in my family's bloodline," Alvarez said.

As he's turning his pain into fuel for change, he said now he's focusing on healing and remembering the good memories.

"Thankfully got to spend the last Mother's Day of 2023 with her," Alvarez said. "Took her out to Olive Garden, trying my best to, you know, be a be a good son."

The son is still on a mission to make his mom proud.

"Mom, I know you thought you came here to raise two kids, give them the life that they should deserve," Alvarez said. "Unfortunately, things panned out differently, but thankfully, Daniela went with you. She doesn't have to endure the pain of what came after losing you. I'm going to make the best of it and not let your name die."

Alvarez said he spent Mother's Day visiting the grave sites of his mom and sister. He also said he wants to use his story to empower the community he grew up in.