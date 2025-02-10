Gov. Pritzker to sign 'Karina's bill' to remove guns from domestic violence situations

Advocates for domestic violence victims and survivors gathered for a rally Thursday to urge the passage of proposed gun restriction legislation, known as Karina's Bill.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Karina's bill" is expected to be signed into law on Monday.

The bill is named in honor of Karina Gonzalez, who was killed in July 2023 inside her Little Village home, along with her 15-year-old daughter, Daniela.

Authorities say Gonzalez's husband, Jose Alvarez, allegedly shot them both.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.

Karina's bill was first introduced in October 2023 by domestic and gun violence prevention advocates.

This bill would require local law enforcement to remove a firearm from a home when a survivor is granted an order of protection.

Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law on Monday in Chicago.

