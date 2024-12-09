Illinois Legislative Black Caucus holding policy summit

The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus will hold its most critical policy summit in Chicago this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus will hold its most critical policy summit in Chicago this week.

It's happening as the future of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and the Department of Education face concerns and challenges with the pending Trump Administration.

More than 1,000 elected officials, clergy members and more will gather downtown to create strategies through public policy

Tiffany Hightower, executive director of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, joined ABC7 to talk about the summit.

