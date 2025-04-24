IL Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announces senate run after Durbin declines to run for re-election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton has announced she will run for senate to replace the retiring Dick Durbin.

In an email announcing her run, Stratton said in part, "For too long, the middle class has been centered on the campaign trail but sidelined when it comes to real governance. I've spent the last six years serving as Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Illinois, and I've seen firsthand the progress that's possible when we treat the needs of the middle class as a focal point, not just a talking point."

Stratton has been serving as Illinois lieutenant governor since being elected in 2018 and previously served as an illinois state representative.

The announcement comes one day after Senator Durbin announced he would not seek -reelection. He has served in the senate since 1996.

