IL Sen. Dick Durbin to speak amid announcement to not run for reelection

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will give a speech on Thursday after announcing he is not running for reelection in 2026.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will give a speech on Thursday after announcing he is not running for reelection in 2026.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will give a speech on Thursday after announcing he is not running for reelection in 2026.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will give a speech on Thursday after announcing he is not running for reelection in 2026.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Longtime Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois is expected to speak for the first time on Thursday after announcing he will not seek reelection next year.

"The decision of whether to run for reelection has not been easy. I truly love the job of being United States Senator, but in my heart, I know it's time to pass the torch," he said in a social media post.

Durbin who is 80 years old, will have a lot of people interested in taking his spot, but it's not clear when, or if he will make an endorsement.

Less than 24 hours after Durbin announced his decision not to run for a sixth term in the Senate, the first would be successor jumped into the race to replace him.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton launched her bid with a video that begins by attacking Donald Trump and Elon Musk saying they've made a mess in Washington.

Three members of congress are expected to announce their candidacies in the coming days including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democratic 14th District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Congresswoman Robin Kelly.

Other possible contenders could include Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, State Treasurer Mike Frerichs and maybe even former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Durbin is expected to speak at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

RELATED | IL Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announces senate run after Durbin declines to run for re-election