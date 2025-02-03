$650K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at newsstand in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Loop newsstand sold a winning $650,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket last week.

The Headline Newsstand is located inside a busy building at 2 N. LaSalle Street.

"I sold the winning ticket!," Headline Newsstand employee Khadija Jiwani said. "It was bought by one of our regular customers, so she is probably an employee near the building. I'm looking forward to seeing her this week and congratulating her!"

The lucky player matched all five numbers in Thursday's midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The winning numbers were: 13-15-19-33-42.

Jiwani said the winner chose her winning numbers.

"She wrote the numbers down on a piece of paper and handed it to me, asking me to purchase her Lucky Day Lotto ticket with those exact numbers," she said.

This is also a win for Headline Newsstand, as the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $6,500.