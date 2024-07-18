Illinois Lottery celebrating 50th anniversary with Mag Mile disco party

Event will also feature a 35-foot disco ball in Pioneer Court

The Illinois Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary Thursday with a disco party with live lotto drawings on the Magnificent Mile.

The event will feature a live DJ, interactive photo booth, and the illinois lottery draw ball machine giving participants a chance to draw a number and win cash prizes of $500, $150 or $50 as well as instant tickets and other fun prizes. More than $10,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs.

The party will also have a giant 35-foot disco ball.

The Illinois Lottery event is at Pioneer Court starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.