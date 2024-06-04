WATCH LIVE

Winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for $450K prize sold in Skokie still unclaimed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 7:10PM
The winner of a $450,000 Illinois lottery Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Skokie last year has three weeks left to claim their prize before it's lost forever.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The winner of a $450,000 Lucky Day Lotto has three weeks left to claim the ticket they bought in Skokie last year before they lose their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kostner Korner at 4356 West Howard in Skokie in June 2023. It won its jackpot in the June 26, 2023 midday drawing.

Winners have one full year to claim their prize before it expires, the Illinois Lottery said.

There are currently eight Illinois Lottery prizes unclaimed, which total $6.4 million. The largest unclaimed prize is a $4.1 million Lotto ticket sold in La Grange, which was drawn on May 2.

For more information on unclaimed lottery prizes, click here.

