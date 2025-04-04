Richard Roeper guest-co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend'; Pequod's wins 'Bite Bracket'

Richard Roeper was the guest co-host on 'Windy City Weekend' Friday.

Richard Roeper was the guest co-host on 'Windy City Weekend' Friday.

Richard Roeper was the guest co-host on 'Windy City Weekend' Friday.

Richard Roeper was the guest co-host on 'Windy City Weekend' Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On "Windy City Weekend" Friday, Richard Roeper filled in as guest co-host.

Media personality Art "Chat Daddy" Sims stopped by for Host Chat, and shared information on a fundraising event benefitting Guest House Chicago, a local nonprofit whose mission is to provide safe, affordable, temporary lodging when medical patients need to stay close to the major hospitals in Chicago. The House Always Wins 2025 will take place at Carnivale Restaurant on Monday, April 28. Guests will don their festive attire to attend the highly anticipated annual fundraiser for the Chicago nonprofit. VIP ticket holders may access the VIP lounge all evening, and be swept away by specialty tastings and unique cuisine. All attendees can kick off the celebration with the main event taking place from 6 to 9:30 pm. Valet parking will be available.

For tickets and more info, visit www.guesthousechicago.org.

Northbrook entrepreneur Ari Siegel is hoping to land an investment on "Shark Tank" with his business, History By Mail. Siegel talked about how his business came to life, how he prepared to pitch to millionaire sharks on "Shark Tank" and surprised the "Windy City" audience with a giveaway. History By Mail is a subscription service to replicas of fascinating historical documents from American history. A team of graphic designers then creates replicas, which are delivered to subscribers on high-quality paper along with a context document.

A Northbrook entrepreneur is hoping to land an investment on 'Shark Tank.'

Receive 15% off on HistoryByMail.com by using promo code: SHARKTANK.

Last month, the first-ever "Windy City Bite Bracket" began, in which 32 Chicago restaurants faced off in an elimination-style tournament. The votes are in, and "Windy City" revealed the "chomp-ion" who came out on top. General manager of Pequod's Sean Asbra stopped by to talk about having the best bite in Chicago, and brought a surprise for the audience.

Pequod's won 'Windy City's' Bite Bracket.

For more on Pequod's, visit https://pequodspizza.com.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviewed new movies and shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this weekend.

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

'The Friend' - SPEND

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray star in this drama about love, friendship, grief and healing.

'Eric LaRue' - SPEND

Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut in this heavy drama starring Judy Greer. She plays a mother preparing to visit her son, a high school murderer, in prison.

'Dying for Sex' - SPEND

Michelle Williams stars in this limited FX series based on a true story. She stars as a woman who decides to explore her sexuality after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.