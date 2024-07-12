WATCH LIVE

$1.25M winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Palatine, Illinois Lottery says

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Friday, July 12, 2024 1:01PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winning lottery ticket worth $1.25 million was sold in Palatine for Wednesday's drawing, the Illinois Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at the Jewel-Osco at 45 South Plum Grove Road. The store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, $12,500.

The winner matched all five numbers from Wednesday's Luck Day Lotto drawing. The winning numbers were 13-14-32-40-41.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim the prize. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,221,759.

The Lucky Day Lotto holds two drawings every day at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

