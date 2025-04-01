Illinois Secretary of State's Office opening new flagship DMV in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new flagship DMV location opens Tuesday afternoon in downtown Chicago.

The Secretary of State Flagship Center in Chicago will be located at 125 W. Monroe Street.

"Our new Flagship Center showcases the efficiencies generated by all our modernization initiatives working in unison. It offers a wide array of services from several of our departments, all at one convenient location in Chicago's Loop," Giannoulias said. "Our continued effort to modernize the office allows us to not only create efficiencies, but also to reimagine the services we can provide and come up with innovative ways to meet customer's needs, getting them in and out the door quickly."

The two-floor, 24,000 square foot facility is five times the size of the office's Chicago Central DMV at 160 N. LaSalle Street, which officially closed Friday.

The Secretary of State's Office says the Flagship Center, :will provide a more efficient flow for transaction processing by serving customers with express service needs, such as driver's license and vehicle registration renewals, on the ground floor and offering more detailed services on the lower level."

Secretary Giannoulias says he plans to regularly hold office hours at the center to give residents an opportunity to provide feedback.

The center will offer a hybrid system of both walk-ins and appointment services from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit www.ilsos.gov.

