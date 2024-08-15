Republicans gather at Illinois State Fair to drum up excitement for election, urge early voting

Republicans are gathering in Springfield Thursday for the Illinois State Fair 2024. They want to drum up excitement for the election and urge unity.

Republicans are gathering in Springfield Thursday for the Illinois State Fair 2024. They want to drum up excitement for the election and urge unity.

Republicans are gathering in Springfield Thursday for the Illinois State Fair 2024. They want to drum up excitement for the election and urge unity.

Republicans are gathering in Springfield Thursday for the Illinois State Fair 2024. They want to drum up excitement for the election and urge unity.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Thursday is Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

The party faithful are gathering to drum up energy and excitement for the November election.

And party leaders are pushing for early voting and party unity.

Republicans may be the super minority party in Illinois, but, as they came together Thursday, there was a sense of hope that maybe this election cycle they can bring about some change.

At the Republican county chair's breakfast, leaders rallied the troops, and issued a call to action with a different approach toward voting.

"We will work hard to bank as many pre-Election Day votes as possible, and overwhelm the Democrats with Republican votes because the political party that votes for weeks and months will mathematically beat the party that only goes for one day," Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi said.

Republicans are hoping to regain some momentum that they felt after the Republican National Convention last month, to blunt the Democrats' current wave of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris.

SEE MORE: Democrats rally at Illinois State Fair days ahead of DNC in Chicago

"I mean, the excitement was there. It was real. It was palpable. And certainly on the heels of that, the Democrats saw, and they had to make a change really quickly. I call what they've got going on now a blip. And it certainly is a blip," Chair Rhonda Belford said.

House Republican Leader Tony McCombie agreed.

"I think they are excited because it's not Biden. They didn't plan properly, and now they're cleaning up their mess," McCombie said.

Republicans are honing their messaging around kitchen table issues, seeing the economy as a top concern for voters.

"I think it's really incumbent upon us right now to stop, reflect and make sure we remind people what this party truly stands for and what this party has done," said state Sen. John Curran, Senate minority leader.

"When you're out doing a speech, the three Cs: Crime, corruption, cost of living, it resonates with everyone. And you can fit everything into those silos," state Senate Assistant Republican Leader Terri Bryant said.

Republicans are also hopeful about gaining a few seats in the state legislature, and maybe even flipping some suburban congressional districts.

Weather permitting, they were expected to gather at the Director's Lawn for a rally set for noon.