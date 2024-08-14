Democrats rally at Illinois State Fair days ahead of DNC in Chicago

Just days ahead of the DNC in Chicago, Democrats gathered Wednesday at the Illinois State Fair for election season rally.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Democrats from around the state gathering at the State Fair in Springfield Wednesday for an election season rally that takes on special meaning this year.

In just five days the Democratic National Convention will get underway in Chicago giving party members extra reason for excitement.

The state fair breakfast a chance for Democrats from across Illinois to reconnect and focus on the future. This year more than 1,000 gathered with fresh motivation.

Governor JB Pritzker and others reminding the crowd what's at stake with the Democratic National Convention getting underway next week.

"We are just days away from hosting delegates and party leaders from across this nation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention and we are 83 days away from hearing the two words, this country has waited 248 years, to hear. Madam President," Governor Pritzker said.

Party leaders also talked about winning more seats in the state house, challenging attendees to do the work needed to win.

"If you want to go backwards, you put your car in R," Senator Tammy Duckworth said. "If you want to go forward, to put it in D."

There was also a nod to President Joe Biden who stepped aside opening the door for Kamala Harris,

"It's incredible that a man and the character of Joe Biden stepped up and made a selfless decision for America," Senator Dick Durbin said.

But Wednesday it was about generating excitement for the new head of the ticket. Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton was wearing a shirt saying Kamala is for everybody

"Kamala is for everybody and she is ready to shatter the highest glass ceiling and fight for all of us, and we in Illinois have her back because Democrats deliver," Lt. Gov. Stratton said.