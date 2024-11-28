I-57 reopens after Illinois State Police investigate shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a pair of shootings on I-57 on the South Side Thursday morning.

The first shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. between Halsted Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.

About a half-hour later, police said there was a rollover crash approaching Halsted in the northbound lanes of I-57 that police said was the result of a second shooting, police said.

Police said no one was injured in the shootings.

Police closed the northbound lanes of I-57 from 111th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway. They reopened by around 5 a.m.

