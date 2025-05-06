IL State Senator Laura Fine announces run for Congress in 9th District

Announcement comes after Jan Schakowsky announced she will not run for reelection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Senator Laura Fine has announced Tuesday she is running for Congress for the Illinois 9th District.

The announcement comes one day after incumbent Jan Schakowsky announced that she would not be running for reelection.

In her announcement, Fine said, "Today, I'm excited to announce my campaign for Congress in Illinois' 9th District. With our rights and freedoms under attack by Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies, I'm ready to stand up and push back. My path to public service began with a fight for my family's future. I took on the special interests and won, and then led the fight to ensure working families were protected in Illinois. Now, I'm running to make sure that we continue to have a voice in Washington who puts people over special interests."

Other candidates who have announced a run for the seat include TikTok creator Kat Abughazaleh and Justin Ford.

