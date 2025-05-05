Rep. Jan Schakowsky expected to make announcement about her future in politics

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky has held her seat in Illinois' 9th Congressional District since 1998.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky is expected to make a big announcement on Monday on her future in politics.

Schakowsky has spent 25 years in the House representing Chicago and the north and northwest suburbs.

On Monday, the 80-year-old Democrat is hosting her 24th annual Ultimate Women's Power lunch fundraiser.

There have been reports that she has been considering retirement.

In Congress, she dedicates most of her efforts on issues related to health care and seniors.

