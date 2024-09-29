WATCH LIVE

1 killed in shooting near Illinois State University, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 29, 2024 3:58PM
NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) -- One person died after being shot on Sunday near Illinois State University, according to police.

The shooting happened as Normal police were dispersing a large party in the 300-block of N. Main Street around 3:42 a.m.

As police were on the scene, shots were fired in the 300-block of North University.

Two people were injured in the shooting. Both were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other victim was listed in critical condition.

Normal police said officers located "evidence of a shooting."

No identities have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip by texting NORMALPD to 847411.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
