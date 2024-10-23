Illinois supports merging CTA, Metra, Pace, according to new poll

Transit advocates said people in Illinois overwhelmingly support legislation to consolidate CTA, Metra, Pace, and the RTA.

Illinois supports merging CTA, Metra, Pace: poll Transit advocates said people in Illinois overwhelmingly support legislation to consolidate CTA, Metra, Pace, and the RTA.

Illinois supports merging CTA, Metra, Pace: poll Transit advocates said people in Illinois overwhelmingly support legislation to consolidate CTA, Metra, Pace, and the RTA.

Illinois supports merging CTA, Metra, Pace: poll Transit advocates said people in Illinois overwhelmingly support legislation to consolidate CTA, Metra, Pace, and the RTA.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Transit advocates said people in Illinois overwhelmingly support legislation to consolidate CTA, Metra, Pace, and the RTA.

On Wednesday, the group, including State Rep. Mary Beth Canty released results of a poll supporting the Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act.

It found that statewide voters want consolidation by a 2-to-1 margin.

In Chicago, it's 54% to 27% and 49% to 21% in Cook County. In the collar counties the poll showed 53% to 19%.

Leaders of the agencies have pushed back arguing increased funding would make a more significant impact than consolidation.

Some CTA employees have said the consolidation would put their jobs into jeopardy.

CTA President Dorval Carter has said all agencies already work together very closely.

READ ALSO | CTA, Metra, Pace, leaders oppose legislation to merge them into single public transit agency