24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Illinois supports merging CTA, Metra, Pace, according to new poll

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 4:55PM
Illinois supports merging CTA, Metra, Pace: poll
Illinois supports merging CTA, Metra, Pace: pollTransit advocates said people in Illinois overwhelmingly support legislation to consolidate CTA, Metra, Pace, and the RTA.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Transit advocates said people in Illinois overwhelmingly support legislation to consolidate CTA, Metra, Pace, and the RTA.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

On Wednesday, the group, including State Rep. Mary Beth Canty released results of a poll supporting the Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act.

It found that statewide voters want consolidation by a 2-to-1 margin.

In Chicago, it's 54% to 27% and 49% to 21% in Cook County. In the collar counties the poll showed 53% to 19%.

Leaders of the agencies have pushed back arguing increased funding would make a more significant impact than consolidation.

Some CTA employees have said the consolidation would put their jobs into jeopardy.

CTA President Dorval Carter has said all agencies already work together very closely.

READ ALSO | CTA, Metra, Pace, leaders oppose legislation to merge them into single public transit agency

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW