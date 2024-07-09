Public hearings begin Tuesday on plan to merge Metra, CTA, Pace into single agency

A plan to merge the CTA, Metra and Pace will go before public hearings starting Tuesday in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The future of Illinois transit will be the focus of a hearing Tuesday morning.

Anyone who rides CTA, Metra or Pace would be affected.

Tuesday marks the beginning of several state Senate Transportation Committee hearings on a proposal to combine CTA, Metra and Pace into one.

People will start to get the chance to learn more and weigh in on whether they think the region is ready for one big transit agency.

Two illinois state representatives made the proposal back in April to merge the three, now this next step is to engage the public.

The three transit agencies are facing a funding crisis in 2026 when federal COVID-19 relief money runs out.

Under a consolidated system proponents of the proposed legislation say riders would not pay multiple fares.

It could also mean that all three transit agencies would no longer compete for funds or duplicate services.

Many transit agency leaders plan to testify today about the state of transit and how it supports the economy and they will have their own thoughts on the proposal.

That hearing is set to get underway at 160 North LaSalle.at 10 a.m.

More hearings are expected across the region throughout July, August and September.