Check for missing money for Unclaimed Property Day, Illinois treasurer says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is urging resident to check for missing money or property they may be owed.

You can use the state's I-CASH website to see if you have money waiting for you, typically from uncashed rebate checks or vendor checks. Unclaimed items can also include money from inactive bank accounts, unused rebate cards, dividend checks or even life insurance payouts.

When companies cannot return these items to their rightful owners, they are required by law to turn them over to the Treasurer's Office, Frerichs said.

In 2024, the state returned nearly $299 million in unclaimed property.

