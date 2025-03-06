Illinois voters opt to keep current state flag over redesigns after contest

Will there be a new Illinois flag? Starting next month, you can vote to adopt a new design or to stick with the current flag.

Will there be a new Illinois flag? Starting next month, you can vote to adopt a new design or to stick with the current flag.

Will there be a new Illinois flag? Starting next month, you can vote to adopt a new design or to stick with the current flag.

Will there be a new Illinois flag? Starting next month, you can vote to adopt a new design or to stick with the current flag.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois voters have opted to keep the current state flag ahead of several proposed redesigns, the Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' Office said.

The video in this story is from a previous report

This comes after five weeks of voting to consider redesigns for the flag.

"Some may call it an SOB - a seal on a bedsheet - and the vexillogical community may hate it, but people overwhelmingly prefer our current state flag," Giannoulias said. "Thank you to everyone who made their voice heard on the future of this important symbol of state pride."

There were nearly 386,000 votes received in the contest, with more than 165,000 or 43 percent, cast for the current flag, which was more than the next five top designs combined.