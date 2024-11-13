Illumi-Brew to kick off 'Illumination: Tree Lights' at Morton Arboretum this weekend

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's almost time for a holiday favorite. "Illumination: Tree Lights" returns to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle starting this weekend.

And kicking it off is the adults-only "Illumi-Brew" 5:30 to 10 p.m. this Friday, where you can sample local beers along the trail.

The arboretum's head of special events, Jenelle Metcalf, gave ABC7 Chicago a preview Tuesday.

Tickets to IllumiBrew are $85 for members and $95 for other guests, with designated driver tickets $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers.

Illumination is now in its 12th year.

The 2024-25 Illumination season will run Nov. 16 through Jan. 4, 2025.

Visit https://mortonarb.org for more information.