Chicago Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade to return for 33rd year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade will return for the 33rd year Nov. 23.

This year's holiday event will feature a new Chicago River lighting spectacle and the tallest balloon to ever come down the Mag Mile the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Lights Festival Lane will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave.

The parade will travel south on North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive, then east on Wacker to Upper Columbus Drive from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

As many as one million people and over 600 volunteers are expected to witness the largest evening parade in the U.S., and the third-largest parade in the country.

The event is headlined by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from The Walt Disney World Resort, leading a parade filled with 40 floats; giant helium balloons; marching bands from Hawaii, Alabama, Illinois and Ohio; celebrities; musical performances; Santa Claus and the Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular.

The festival features the illumination of one million lights on over 200 trees along North Michigan Avenue.

This year, thanks to a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Enjoy Illinois, guests can experience several new activities for the first time:

- Brand New Illumination: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resort will magically illuminate select blocks along the parade route near the Chicago River with new lighting.

- First Muppet Balloons: Standing at 60-feet-tall, super-colossal Santa Kermit will be the tallest helium balloon ever to parade down The Magnificent Mile, marking the first appearance of a Muppet balloon at the Lights Festival. Animal, Kermit the Frog's loveable friend, will also join the parade line up.

- Updated Lead Float: Walt Disney World Resort's lead float with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will have updated lighting and a new holiday look. Plus, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will stop more frequently along Wacker Drive to engage the crowd as they light each block.

- New Talent for the Parade: Musical celebrities will perform for fans of all ages on parade floats. Talent will be announced soon.

- Live Music on the Lane: Live music will be featured all day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lights Festival Lane.

- Enhanced Pyrotechnics: Wintrust's grand finale float with Santa Claus will feature a new holiday look with more height and light plus new special effects.

Attendees should wear holiday sweaters, as the goal is to break the existing world record for the most holiday sweaters at a parade.

Visit TheMagnificentMile.com for more information.

