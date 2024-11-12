Imerman Angels hosts virtual event focused on 'Caregiving'

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByTony Smith
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 2:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Imerman Angels representatives are hosting a virtual event focusing on "Caregiving" on Tuesday, November 12. Stephanie Lieber is the organization's executive director.

She joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. streaming live newscast to dicuss the event and more of the impact of Imerman Angels. Tonight, there will be a discuss surrounding four of the most important lessons that a Caregiving Scientist, Allison Applebaum learned as a result of her career in caregiving science and her experience as a family caregiver. There is still time to register, for more information, click here.

